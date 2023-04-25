Richard Besteder’s Newly Released "Rot" Brings the Tragic Life of Red Full Circle Within a Loving Son Bent on Revenge
“Rot,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Besteder, is a unique reading experience that examines the spiritual relevance of a dog’s existence as readers journey to an epic conclusion to a two-part collection.
Deland, FL, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rot”: a fascinating adventure with a compelling main character. “Rot” is the creation of published author Richard Besteder, a retired lieutenant colonel. He served as senior pastor of six churches over the course of twenty-one years and was a chaplain in the USAF for twenty-one years as well.
Besteder shares, “Rot, the Day of Rot, is the second of two volumes on a hound of wolf-mix that becomes a feral dog and one of her pups, Rot. In these two books, significant questions asked by dog lovers are answered. The first has to do with whether a dog has a soul, and the second, whether a dog has an afterlife. The author of these books is well-qualified to answer these questions since he is a graduate of two seminaries and was a student of a world-famous Hebrew scholar who taught from his own Hebrew text—Toyozo W. Nakarai. The first question as to whether a dog has a soul is in the first book on Red, and the second question as to whether a dog has an afterlife is in the second book on Rot.
“Rot, like Red, was a real dog, but his story is told in a fictional narrative. The principle from Proverbs 12:10, that the righteous care for their animals as opposed to animal abuse, continues from Red, into and through the book of Rot. Red, horribly abused in book one, is avenged in 'The Day of Rot.' Rot, like Red, becomes a story of excitement and adventure. Follow Rot’s conflict with the killer of his mother. There is great pleasure and laughter in Rot’s victories. You will be chuckling at what he does, and his last move against his mortal enemy will shock you right out of your socks. Note Rot’s personality in this book, his deportment, for example with the hawk who tried to kill him. Rot, a dog of amazing resilience, is a delightful read that puts right book one and ends well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Besteder’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers root for Rot as he works to carefully exact revenge on his mother’s murderer.
Consumers can purchase “Rot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rot,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
