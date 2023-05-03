Parents Can Help Their Children Develop Speech and Language Skills with the New Web Version of Habla y Lenguaje App
With the new web version of Habla y Lenguaje parents can access the bilingual speech therapy app for children from any device.
Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Habla y Lenguaje is a bilingual speech therapy app for children designed to practice all the communication skills from the comfort of home. It is now available for all the platforms including cellphone, computer, tablet, and others.
Habla y Lenguaje understand how important is for children with speech delays to develop their communication skills. Those skills will help them to be more sociable, to participate in extracurricular activities, express their emotions and needs, follow directions, better behavior, share experiences with family members, get better grades at school, and much more.
Parents have limited time and are often unaware of the strategies they can use to help their children communicate better.
That's why Habla y Lenguaje App offers simple tips to practice at home more than 20 communication skills in both English and Spanish. This tool is available for any device with internet access. It's very easy to use and kids love it.
To access Habla y Lenguaje App now go to www.hablaylenguajeapp.com, press Set up account, enter your email and password and enjoy it.
Jamilet Figueroa
787-202-0696
www.hablaylenguajeapp.com
