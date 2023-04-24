Smythson Achieves Butterfly Mark Recertification
British leather and stationery goods company, Smythson, has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification for a second time, in recognition of their continuous improvement in embedding measurable, sustainability practice across its business operations.
London, United Kingdom, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With over 130 years experience in the leather and stationery goods dedicated to craftsmanship and quality – Smythson work to ensure the highest standards across their products and business. Working with Positive Luxury since 2020 and a proud holder of two Royal Warrants, Smythson are aware of its responsibility to continue to reduce its impact on the environment.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). Smythson achieved 71% in Environment, 70% in Social and 63% in Governance, with a 25 point improvement overall and excelling in the following areas:
Sustainable Purpose: With a strong sustainability purpose and focus on social and environmental wealth creation embedded across its employees and stakeholders, Smythson has invested in a new Sustainable Travel policy, updated their Supplier Code of Conduct and implemented its first Human Rights Policy. Smythson believes in equal opportunities and values the importance of a diverse workforce with fair pay for all evidence with currently over 50% of its senior management team are women.
Climate: Implementing a systematic approach to collecting consumption data for energy, water and waste and conducting carbon assessments covering Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions within its operations – Smythson has successfully reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27% since 2019. By establishing a second distribution hub in Italy, Smythson has reduced their logistic emissions as European supplies and sales remain within mainland Europe rather than being shipped to the UK hub.
Circular Economy: Incorporating circular economy principles into the business and end-of-life solutions offers customers the opportunity to purchase from their refillable product range from paper to stationery to pens. Going further, over 75% of packaging is made of recyclable or biodegradable materials and can therefore be recycled.
Sustainable Sourcing: Ensuring materials are sourced in a responsible way, Smythson works with Leather Working Group certified tanneries and collaboratively with its supply chain partners. Demonstrating its efforts to forest conservation, all packaging and paper is FSC certified and 98% of the inks used are water soluble and solvent free. Finally, many of Smythson’s suppliers comply with the requirements of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2011, including the paper mill supplier.
Community Involvement: Demonstrating a mutual mission to support the importance of writing and literacy, Smythson partners with the National Literacy Trust – providing disadvantaged children access to literacy skills – donating 5% of the sales from a range of its Christmas cards in addition to their work with the Royal Warrant Holders Association Charity Fund to make a large combined donation which will fund recruitment of 10 Literacy Champion Volunteers in the Swindon area.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are proud to recertify Smythson, a brand born in 1847, who have customers including British Royalty, Madonna and Grace Kelly, for embedding sustainability into the corporate strategy, transitioning to the new climate economy, reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27% and working towards further reductions in scope 3.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“We are constantly looking at ways to reduce our impact on the environment. We are a small team and company, and doing things properly matters to all of us. We understand the value of looking after our people, with our highly skilled artisans crafting our diaries, books, and stationery from our own independent workshops. Being a fair and caring employer, while having a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, is incredibly important to Smythson.” -Luc Goidadin, Creative Director of Smythson
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Smythson commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Smythson at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/smythson/
To interview Positive Luxury Co-Founder, Diana Verde Nieto or Luc Goidadin, Creative Director of Smythson, on sustainability, the Butterfly Mark certification, and transparency, get in touch get in touch.
