New “AI-Based Menu Item Completion” for Restaurants
Aldelo Express Technology Enhances the Menu Creation Process
Pleasanton, CA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant-facing and customer-facing iOS and Android point of sale solutions, recently announced the release of an AI-Based Menu Item Completion feature that speeds up the Aldelo Express POS menu creation process.
As artificial intelligence technology continues to be developed, Aldelo is one of the first point of sale providers to introduce AI-based solutions into its cloud POS software.
Much like a search engine auto-complete function, the Aldelo Express AI-Based Menu Item Completion feature makes it easy for merchants to build their restaurant menu.
Instead of manually typing the full name of every menu item during the menu creation process, the new AI-Based Menu Item Completion feature uses AI technology to detect the word being typed and present several menu item naming options for operators to choose from. The technology enhances the menu building experience and improves menu item naming consistency and overall menu conformity. Operators find that consistent menu item naming conventions contribute to improved order entry, guest check clarity, and viewing of item-level reports.
“Aldelo’s mission has always been to support business owners with state-of-the-art cloud point of sale solutions,” said Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P., “Every time an Aldelo Express POS user manually inputs a new menu item, the AI technology will learn from the new item and incorporate additional suggestions that are available to all operators. This means that over time the AI-Based Menu Item Completion feature will become even more powerful and beneficial for everyday business owners.”
Merchants that use ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay and approved Aldelo partner merchant services receive at ZERO additional cost Aldelo Express Cloud POS, a centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform, and the Masa+ suite of online solutions, including QR code ordering and digital payments.
