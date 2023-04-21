Lance Tassi’s Newly Released "God’s Repair Shop" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Needing Change and a Return to a God-Focused Society
“God’s Repair Shop,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lance Tassi, brings readers a personal and spiritual challenge regarding some of the most challenging issues the modern world faces.
Eagar, AZ, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Repair Shop”: a potent examination of political, personal, and spiritual issues and proposed solutions. “God’s Repair Shop” is the creation of published author Lance Tassi.
Tassi shares, “If you are looking for an awesome book about God and Jesus Christ, then God’s Repair Shop is a must-read book. It has three special parts: the first part gives all of us fixable ways to save millions of lives every year, including your own—be it from abortion, war, pandemics, and other deadly health issues. It also gives us ways to stop crime, improve our failing schools, our overpopulated cities, and to greatly improve our well-being.
“The second part will give us more of the great God and Jesus Christ stories that coincide with those that were provided to everybody in our first four books, true need to know stories that can by faith and the true godly spirit make anybody’s life to be a lot better.
“The third part will give you exclusive stories about two very special places in heaven. These two will give you an insight to what you may very well see in heaven. Yes, heaven is really there, and the real peace of heaven is easily within your reach.
“Therefore, if these words are of an interest to you, then please put God’s Repair Shop to its most special use.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Tassi’s new book will urge readers to think critically and seek guidance based on God’s teachings.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Repair Shop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Repair Shop,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tassi shares, “If you are looking for an awesome book about God and Jesus Christ, then God’s Repair Shop is a must-read book. It has three special parts: the first part gives all of us fixable ways to save millions of lives every year, including your own—be it from abortion, war, pandemics, and other deadly health issues. It also gives us ways to stop crime, improve our failing schools, our overpopulated cities, and to greatly improve our well-being.
“The second part will give us more of the great God and Jesus Christ stories that coincide with those that were provided to everybody in our first four books, true need to know stories that can by faith and the true godly spirit make anybody’s life to be a lot better.
“The third part will give you exclusive stories about two very special places in heaven. These two will give you an insight to what you may very well see in heaven. Yes, heaven is really there, and the real peace of heaven is easily within your reach.
“Therefore, if these words are of an interest to you, then please put God’s Repair Shop to its most special use.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Tassi’s new book will urge readers to think critically and seek guidance based on God’s teachings.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Repair Shop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Repair Shop,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories