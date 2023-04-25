Steve Morreale’s Newly Released “Genesis and Geology For People of Faith and People of Fact” is a Helpful Discussion of Science and Religion Related to Creation
“Genesis and Geology For People of Faith and People of Fact,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Morreale, is a thoughtful balance of scripture and scientific understanding that will bring the six day process of God’s creation to a new level of understanding for many.
Caldwell, ID, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Genesis and Geology For People of Faith and People of Fact”: an encouraging resource for anyone with a passion for scripture and science. “Genesis and Geology For People of Faith and People of Fact” is the creation of published author Steve Morreale, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who became a federal officer and coordinated nuclear counterterrorism planning with FBI, DHS, EPA, FEMA, and various military organizations at both federal and state levels. Morreale earned a BA in Earth History at California State University–Fullerton in 1979, and a MA in geology at the University of Missouri–Columbia in 1981. Hired by Shell Offshore Oil Company, he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where he helped evaluate potential hydrocarbon prospects first in the Atlantic Ocean and later the Gulf of Mexico. The author left Shell Offshore Oil Company in 1986 and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was employed by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) as a program manager. He later became a regional response coordinator and responsible to plan, coordinate, and execute DOE responses to radiological and nuclear incidents in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.
Morreale shares, “Steve Morreale always believed in God. As a small boy, he would look up at the clouds in the sky and try to catch a glimpse of God looking down on him. After all, wasn’t God watching over us? Lacking any in-depth understanding of the Bible, his faith remained simple and vulnerable to the nonbelieving, scientifically educated individuals he encountered. Steve’s vulnerability reached a peak when he began studying geology in college.
“The real facts of science—not the unproven theories—conspired to eliminate God from Steve’s life equation. Well-meaning Christians required a Young Earth Creationist view that flew in the face of facts. Those small elements of truth could not be ignored; they could be seen, touched, and calculated. Faith could not erase them.
“Eventually, Steve turned to the God of his childhood, and began to read the Bible. It’s message of hope touched him. Could that hope and the facts of geology be reconciled? 'Genesis and Geology: For People of Faith and People of Fact' walks through the six days of Creation. That walk describes what God created, and geology explains how He created it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Morreale’s new book will balance the seemingly opposed understandings of God’s creation and mankind’s understanding of scientific process.
Consumers can purchase “Genesis and Geology For People of Faith and People of Fact” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Genesis and Geology For People of Faith and People of Fact,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
