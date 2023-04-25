William E. Hardison’s Newly Released "All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme" is an Engaging Anthology That Will Inspire and Entertain
“All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme,” from Christian Faith Publishing author William E. Hardison, is a fine blend of humor and encouragement of faith as readers explore a seven-part collection of poetic works.
Newport News, VA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme”: a delightful reading experience that provides a variety of themes to choose from no matter what strikes a reader’s fancy. “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme” is the creation of published author William E. Hardison.
Hardison shares, “William E. Hardison was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was schooled and graduated from New Hanover High in 1948. In 1949, he entered the US Air Force and completed four years of service while stationed in Texas, Washington, DC, Guam, and Florida. Hardison came to Newport News, Virginia, in 1952 and worked for the shipyard until 1955, and then he worked with C&O Railroad. He retired in 1987 after thirty-three years of service. He married Barbara Duling, a Newport News native in 1955, and they have three children, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He started writing verses in 1995 with an effort to touch on many aspects that enter our lives. His verses are strictly of homespun nature, which captures the ingredients of life that we all can identify with.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William E. Hardison’s new book expresses a thankfulness for both the highs and lows of life as the author shares personal, reflective poetry.
Consumers can purchase “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All About Us: Short Stories of Life Written in Rhythm and Rhyme,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
