Fred Blom’s Newly Released "Lady of the North" is a Heartwarming Collection of Personal Stories and Life Lessons of Faith
“Lady of the North,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Blom, is an encouraging discussion that challenges readers to consider the events and animals that have provided comfort, encouragement, or lessons along life’s path.
Cape Coral, FL, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lady of the North”: a thought-provoking exploration of life’s ups and downs. “Lady of the North” is the creation of published author Fred Blom.
Blom shares, “No matter how many people there are in the world, there is a different path for everyone! I want you to come with me! Please, it’s important! Imagine if you will that it is possible for others to learn from you. Some paths may be similar while others can be almost unexplainable.
“Is it possible for your pet to teach you, protect you, and, I mean, even to the point of true values? Let’s just suppose that there is a greater good out there. Let’s say that if you open your heart, your mind, and perhaps your soul to the possibility that you find something that few have? Let’s also say that just because something bad or maybe to your dislike happens to you that you don’t just throw it out but learn and grow from it, like for example, a parent’s discipline to a child? Compare this to that which is greater than you and to whom you could become?
“For there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. (Luke 12:2)
“The question we will seek to understand is, Is it possible to have things like objects or animals or perhaps events placed on our path of life to help us or instruct us? Perhaps a collie dog that was more than a pet? The Word of God has ninety-nine Bible passages that reflect that he would raise up the stones to praise him if the people would not. Why not a collie dog? Why not the teachings, craftiness, and senses of such? Do you have a pet? Can you learn from your pet? Can you learn from your surroundings and those that cross your path for just a moment?
“There are so many different things that we just take for granted. We probably don’t mean to, but life just happens. I have at many times taken the time to try a little harder to see things around me, to try to listen a little better, to have a calm temperament and the devotion that my dog, Lady, showed to me. She obviously didn’t raise me, but I give her the credit for a lot of what I have become. Now I personally believe she was placed by God in my life and that she was a glory to God. Be kind to your pet!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Blom’s new book celebrates the wonder of a devoted pet and motivates readers in their appreciation of all God has blessed us with.
Consumers can purchase “Lady of the North” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lady of the North,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
