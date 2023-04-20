Herbalaria LLC Launches Its New, Limited Edition Calamansi Collection
Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Herbalaria LLC, a Philippine tradition-inspired skincare brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new, limited edition Calamansi Collection. This line of skincare products is infused with the nourishing benefits of calamansi essential oil, a small citrus fruit popular in Philippine cultural healing and cuisine. The Calamansi Collection is designed to promote nourished, glowing skin and provide a relaxing and uplifting aromatherapy experience.
Calamansi has long been used in traditional Philippine medicine for its healing properties. Woman-founded and family-run Herbalaria has incorporated these benefits into a new line of skincare products that will leave skin feeling smooth, bright, and rejuvenated. The Calamansi Collection comes in a beautifully designed and one-of-a-kind box. It includes a booklet with the origin story of Herbalaria's calamansi tree. The booklet also introduces the physical and spiritual benefits of calamansi, and includes both a meditation and an affirmation as the user journeys with each product.
The Calamansi Collection includes a variety of products to suit everyone's individual skincare needs. The Calamansi Hydrosol is a skin softening toner that helps to balance the skin's pH and promote a healthy, radiant complexion. The Calamansi Lotion Bar and Calamansi Lip Balm provide dryness relief and seal in moisture to protect the skin barrier. The Calamansi Body Polish leaves skin feeling smooth, bright, and rejuvenated, providing a relaxing and uplifting aromatherapy experience. For those looking for an all-over body treatment, the Calamansi Hand & Body Lotion hydrates and soothes the skin, leaving behind a refreshing citrus scent.
All Calamansi Collection products are artisan made with all natural ingredients. They are free from harmful and unnecessary chemicals, making them safe for even the most sensitive skin. Herbalaria's Calamansi Collection is a limited edition release, so be sure to shop now and discover your most radiant skin yet.
"We're excited to launch our new limited edition Calamansi Collection," said Lyn Pacificar, CEO of Herbalaria. "We’re inspired to create something that tells the story of our heritage of healing and resilience. This collection would not be possible without Lola Esther, the original owner and caretaker of the calamansi tree we source from. Her story is one of great love and triumph and we know that we’ve captured that energy in this assemblage of skin healing products. We hope our community will love the Calamansi Collection as much as we do."
