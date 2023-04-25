A.B. Dulz’s New Book, “Muskka,” is an Eye-Opening Story That Centers Around Abdul, a Young Boy Born in Afghanistan Who is Sent Away for a Better Life in America
New York, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.B. Dulz, who was born in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and owns and runs his own security firm, has completed his most recent book, “Muskka”: a stirring novel of one boy’s tumultuous journey to America, and his family’s plight for freedom.
“‘Muskka’ is the story of a young boy born in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was raised by his grandparents after his father was assassinated and his mother abandoned her family,” writes Dulz. “His family flees the dangers of Kandahar and continues to move until they reach Karachi, Pakistan, all while evading extremists that are abducting and murdering people that were affiliated with the Afghan government.
“The family settles in and begins learning a new language and way of life in Pakistan as rioting erupts in the streets, closing most stores and making it very difficult to live and survive. The patriarch of the family decides to send his two eldest sons to America with hopes of sending the rest of the family soon after. The young boy must survive long enough to see the promised land.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.B. Dulz’s book is a captivating tale of hope and perseverance in the wake of insurmountable odds as young Abdul is sent away for a better life in America but faces hardships along the way. Dulz weaves an intricate and thought-provoking story that will leave readers spellbound as they follow Abdul’s tale of finding his place in the world and making his own American dream.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Muskka” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Muskka’ is the story of a young boy born in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was raised by his grandparents after his father was assassinated and his mother abandoned her family,” writes Dulz. “His family flees the dangers of Kandahar and continues to move until they reach Karachi, Pakistan, all while evading extremists that are abducting and murdering people that were affiliated with the Afghan government.
“The family settles in and begins learning a new language and way of life in Pakistan as rioting erupts in the streets, closing most stores and making it very difficult to live and survive. The patriarch of the family decides to send his two eldest sons to America with hopes of sending the rest of the family soon after. The young boy must survive long enough to see the promised land.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.B. Dulz’s book is a captivating tale of hope and perseverance in the wake of insurmountable odds as young Abdul is sent away for a better life in America but faces hardships along the way. Dulz weaves an intricate and thought-provoking story that will leave readers spellbound as they follow Abdul’s tale of finding his place in the world and making his own American dream.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Muskka” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories