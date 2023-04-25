Dr. Vladimir Shcherbakov and Dr. Nikolai I. Krotov’s New Book, “Vladimir Shcherbakov,” is a Fascinating, Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Fall of the Soviet Empire
New York, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Dr. Vladimir Shcherbakov and Dr. Nikolai I. Krotov have completed their most recent book, “Vladimir Shcherbakov: The Perishing of the Soviet Empire Through the Eyes of the USSR State Planning Committee's Last Chairman”: a compelling chance to read about the Fall of the Soviet Empire told form the recollections of the last surviving high-ranking member of the Soviet government.
“I am often asked, ‘How did it happen that you, from the most ordinary family, without any external support, managed to grow to such high positions?’” writes Dr. Scherbakov.
“I ask myself this question. Perhaps the reason was hardening by a difficult childhood—the harsh and sometimes cruel mores of postwar life in the Far East. After the death of my father, life is even more difficult in an orphanage, then in a military school. Of all this period, the barracks, scuffles, friends, and the constant desire to eat are most memorable.
“At the same time, an understanding was formed that you need to rely only on yourself and you must always defend your place in the sun. To live honestly and never to betray your friends.
“My further path was also not easy—a fairly rapid growth in the 1980s (however, not without obstacles), then going nowhere in 1991 and again work, work and work again, as an integral source of my life.
“I just want to tell you how the events unfolded, in which I was personally involved. ‘Who is guilty?’ and ‘What to do?’ to these two eternal questions, each reader should have his own answer. There are no prophets in our fatherland. ‘Everyone makes his own choice.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Vladimir Shcherbakov and Dr. Nikolai I. Krotov’s book provides a rare opportunity for readers to look behind the curtain at the historical event that changed the global dynamics for the 21st century.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Vladimir Shcherbakov: The Perishing of the Soviet Empire Through the Eyes of the USSR State Planning Committee's Last Chairman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I am often asked, ‘How did it happen that you, from the most ordinary family, without any external support, managed to grow to such high positions?’” writes Dr. Scherbakov.
“I ask myself this question. Perhaps the reason was hardening by a difficult childhood—the harsh and sometimes cruel mores of postwar life in the Far East. After the death of my father, life is even more difficult in an orphanage, then in a military school. Of all this period, the barracks, scuffles, friends, and the constant desire to eat are most memorable.
“At the same time, an understanding was formed that you need to rely only on yourself and you must always defend your place in the sun. To live honestly and never to betray your friends.
“My further path was also not easy—a fairly rapid growth in the 1980s (however, not without obstacles), then going nowhere in 1991 and again work, work and work again, as an integral source of my life.
“I just want to tell you how the events unfolded, in which I was personally involved. ‘Who is guilty?’ and ‘What to do?’ to these two eternal questions, each reader should have his own answer. There are no prophets in our fatherland. ‘Everyone makes his own choice.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Vladimir Shcherbakov and Dr. Nikolai I. Krotov’s book provides a rare opportunity for readers to look behind the curtain at the historical event that changed the global dynamics for the 21st century.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Vladimir Shcherbakov: The Perishing of the Soviet Empire Through the Eyes of the USSR State Planning Committee's Last Chairman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories