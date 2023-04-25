William L Frame’s New Book, "Imperial World," is a Thrilling Space Epic That Follows an Empress Who Must Work to Stop a Terrifying Creature Threatening the Lives of Many
Mount Vernon, WA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William L Frame has completed his most recent book, “Imperial World”: a captivating and enthralling story that follows Empress Isabella as she returns to the world of Planos to put an end to a frightening beast that could easily kill countless lives in its rage.
Author William L Frame lives a quiet retired life in Mount Vernon, Washington, with his wife, Elynne. When he’s not writing, he spends his time walking wooded trails with his dog, working in his garden, or fishing in the local lakes and rivers. As an author, he writes to share his imagination while hoping the readers can lose themselves while bonding with the characters as the story unfolds.
Writes Frame, “Empress Isabella feared the burly-bodied, six-legged, narrow-headed creature known as kessra. Her fear of the Planos predator, combined with the late Admiral Harrington's suspicions of the creature's intelligence, made each seek a different path to aid Jennifer and the natives of Planos.
“Isabella never imagined the transformation of Jennifer's mountain cavern home into a functional pioneering homestead with a few modern technological advantages to enhance their safety would become the focal point of the fearsome creature's rage.
“She knew Taric was aware the empire had to remain true to the charter's bylaws of noninterference in the natural progression of species evolution. Upon receiving Taric's vid message, she witnessed his emergence as a leader, formally requesting the establishment of political and trade relations between their worlds, instantly providing the empire an opportunity to assist without actively interfering with a trade partner's internal affairs.”
Frame continues, “Apprehensive of the grim reality facing Planos increased Isabella's anxiety over the survival of vulnerable natives living in the eastern wilderness. However, in this case, Isabella believed any variation of humanoid life in the galaxy has more value than a merciless predator with feeding habits akin to sharks inhabiting Earth's oceans.
“Isabella had to return to Planos, secretly hoping Merlin, the AI inhabiting the fleet's flagship, Maleficent, could ascertain the true scope of the crisis and provide a course of action without violating the charter's strict bylaws.”
Published by Fulton Books, William L Frame’s book is the third entry in the author’s incredible series, continuing the story of his previous works “Worlds Apart” and “Charter Worlds.” Expertly paced and exhilarating, this character-driven work is sure to take readers on an unforgettable journey, leaving them desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Imperial World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
