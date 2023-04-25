Author Charlie Scheele’s New Book, "Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers," is an Engaging Reflection on Various Formative Events in His Life and Wide-Ranging Career

Recent release “Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers: Or the Art of Sales” from Page Publishing author Charlie Scheele is a slim yet entertaining volume offering personal anecdotes, insight and advice gleaned from nearly a half century of productive relationship-building, marketing and sales across a variety of industries. With a refreshing candor and an easygoing sense of humor, the author provides examples of successful salesmanship and persuasive techniques that can be invaluable assets.