Author Charlie Scheele’s New Book, "Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers," is an Engaging Reflection on Various Formative Events in His Life and Wide-Ranging Career
Recent release “Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers: Or the Art of Sales” from Page Publishing author Charlie Scheele is a slim yet entertaining volume offering personal anecdotes, insight and advice gleaned from nearly a half century of productive relationship-building, marketing and sales across a variety of industries. With a refreshing candor and an easygoing sense of humor, the author provides examples of successful salesmanship and persuasive techniques that can be invaluable assets.
Germantown, WI, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlie Scheele, a consultant with CliftonLarsonAllen and proud father of two stepchildren and six grandchildren with nearly fifty years of experience in the business world, including as controller, finance director, or consultant for a variety of businesses, industrial accounting and engineering, auditing, professional tax preparation, facilities management, sales and service administration, and systems design, direct sales and service, including health insurance sales, call center cold call sales, and customer service, who enjoys volunteering for charitable causes and actively going on the speaking tour to promote charitable giving, has completed his new book, “Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers: Or the Art of Sales”: a lighthearted memoir of a long and successful career.
The author writes, “The title of this book, ‘Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers,’ may be a bit misleading to people who do not engage in the sales and service field. Dealing with screamers, liars, and criers has nothing to do with controlling children or managing their lives. But if you do work for a business to help with problem resolution or direct sales, you know exactly what I speak of.
“This book has everything to do with overcoming your client’s negative behavior while promoting goods and services or even persuade your fellow workers to your opinions and beliefs.
“At times, the distinction between naughty children and clients is hardly noticeable. Unfortunately, part of sales is dealing with screamers, liars, and criers. Many people have little or no technical training in the managing a contact. Rarely to you get this technical training. But my lifelong search for excellence in sales and service will show the reader the path to learning and succeeding.
“This book is not exclusive to sales professionals, for there are many ways one can be a salesperson. It may mean professing your opinion concerning a business decision. Or even more importantly, it may help you sell the most valuable product you have, yourself, when you interview for a job.
“Do you know how to deal with clients under the worst of conditions? This book will show you signposts to success. Within, you may learn many techniques and systems to do so.
“This book is dedicated to help you excel at sales and customer service. It will help you manage sales contacts and what it takes to be the best in your trade.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charlie Scheele’s engrossing book is an invaluable resource for any current or aspiring sales or customer service professional.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Dealing with Screamers, Liars, and Criers: Or the Art of Sales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
