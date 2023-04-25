Author Manuelito Nixon’s New Book, "Cooking with Dad," is About a Father and His Children and the Fun Time They Have Preparing a Meal Together
Recent release “Cooking with Dad,” from Page Publishing author Manuelito Nixon, is a fun read for adults and children alike that explores the fun of making memories by cooking together.
Aurora, CO, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Manuelito Nixon, an accomplished culinary cook, has completed his new book, “Cooking with Dad”: a unique children’s story that highlights the joy of cooking together as a family.
Nixon writes, “Today, Anna, Tio, and Manuel will be cooking with Dad! The kids love to learn how to cook different meals with Dad.”
He continues, “The first rule in cooking is that everyone washes their hands. Dad says, ‘Try not to splash water, please.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Manuelito Nixon’s memorable tale takes readers along as a family learns about cooking together.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Cooking with Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
