iPOP! Alum Olivia Holt Makes Her Broadway Debut
Olivia Holt made her Broadway debut this Monday as Roxie Hart in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.
New York, NY, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! Alum Olivia Holt is making a splash on Broadway! Holt made her Broadway debut this Monday as Roxie Hart in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. She'll star in the longest-running American Broadway musical until June 4.
Holt is best known for her role on FreeForm's Cruel Summer, and her Disney Channel roles Kickin It, Girl vs. Monster, and I Didn't Do It.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
