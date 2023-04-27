Placer Robotics (PART) Teams Earn Spots at Vex Robotics World Championships
Two high school teams and two middle school teams will compete in Dallas later this month.
Granite Bay, CA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Four teams affiliated with the Placer Robotics (PART) VEX robotics competition program have secured spots at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships to be held April 25-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
Two PART teams, 295S and 295Y, will compete at the high school level of competition. Taking part in the middle school competition will be PART team 29500X and Cavitt Junior High School’s team 9537X, a Granite Bay-based team that Placer Robotics mentors.
All four teams qualified for the event during the 2023 California Region 2 (Northern California) VRC Regional Championship events for middle and high schools that took place in Tracy and Milpitas in March 2023. In addition, during the middle school regional championships, PART team 29500R won the Build Award, Cavitt team 9537X received the Amaze Award, and Cavitt team 9537A was a Tournament Semi-Finalist.
The action-packed VEX robotics competition requires middle and high school students to execute the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up. The qualifying teams successfully worked to design, build, and program robots that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges that come with playing Spin Up.
“It’s been remarkable to see what these teams have accomplished this season, developing and refining their robots from ideation to completion,” said Placer Robotics Executive Director Kevin Miller. “Placer Robotics is excited to represent our region on the world’s stage as the robotics community showcases the problem solvers and innovators of tomorrow.”
Placer Robotics’ VEX Robotics Competition teams gain hands-on experience with electronics, programming, mechanical systems, 3D CAD, computer-aided machining, and materials fabrication. Team members also use important life skills like communication, problem solving, time management, and teamwork.
The 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships includes more than 800 high school teams and nearly 500 middle school teams from all 50 states and from countries around the world. The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation manages the VEX Robotics Competition, which thousands of schools and organizations participate in around the world each year.
For more information about Placer Robotics and its robotics programs and summer camps, please visit PlacerRobotics.org.
About Placer Robotics
Placer Robotics (PART) is a non-profit community organization that provides unique opportunities for students grades 4-12 to pursue competitive robotics and explore other technology-related activities. Placer Robotics promotes, encourages, and advances STEM education, outreach, and awareness for students in communities in Placer County and the Greater Sacramento area. PlacerRobotics.org
About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation
The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s global mission is to provide every educator with competition, education, and workforce readiness programs to increase student engagement in science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science.
