Fee the Evolutionist Unites with #1 Billboard Charting Artist Edo G for the Celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Nashua, NH, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fee the Evolutionist will release new song “Without Me” on all major digital music platforms along with an accompanying video. Fee delivers a unique flow reminiscent of golden-era emcees. He's collaborated with platinum producer & mentor Ski Beatz (producer for Jay-Z) and has had songs placed in movies and TV such as HBO, Amazon Prime and the NBA. Fee is also a recent winner of the 2022 New England Music Awards in the “Rising Star” category.
Fee’s latest project is a collaboration with #1 Billboard charting and legendary Boston hip hop artist Edo G. On the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, Fee & Edo talk about still having love for the music and bridging the generational gaps. “Without Me” has a boom bap classic feel that pays tribute to the culture while calling out anyone who is disrespectful of the genre. DJ Myth scratches up a hook that perfectly supports the sentiments that the lyricists convey.
“Fee the Evolutionist represents something rare in the local scene - continuity. This new project harks back to the golden age of hip hop weaving the familiar sounds of soul and R&B into a contemporary soundscape.” - NH Magazine
Fee The EvolutionistContact
Bill Fee
978-905-1829
feetheevolutionist.com
