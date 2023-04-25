Author Robert Wurm’s New Book, "The Struggles of Marginalized Children and Adolescents," Discusses How Traumatic Experiences Can Cause Children to Become Disparaged
Recent release “The Struggles of Marginalized Children and Adolescents,” from Page Publishing author Robert Wurm, explores how traumatic events, from divorce to abuse and violence, can alter a child's future and carry a lasting impact. By drawing on his own experiences, Wurm reveals how one can navigate these difficult times to minimize the effects these moments can have on one's life.
Modesto, CA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Wurm, who holds a doctorate in philosophy, has completed his new book, “The Struggles of Marginalized Children and Adolescents”: an insightful guide to understanding the ways in which traumas beyond the cognitive understanding of young people can affect people in their formative years, and how this impact can be minimized.
For thirty years, author Robert Wurm has been practicing marriage and family therapy, working with individuals, families, and marginalized children for most of his professional life. He experienced divorce at the age of sixteen years old and suspects that much of his response to life is the result of that trauma. He was a junior in high school of 2,500 students with no knowledge of anybody going through the same experience. Robert has spent forty years working with adolescents, traumatized children, individuals, and couples that may have experienced drama in their life as a child.
Wurm shares, “There are many similarities between adolescents, marginalized children, and those that are left with no hope at the end of their life. Marginalized children are those exposed to a drama in their life that’s not appropriate for their age to understand, those who have been exposed to the drama of divorce, adoption, molestation, war, violence, a fundamental church, or a toxic family. Your response is dependent on your age, your kind of exposure, and the length of time of being exposed to this drama in your life. It will determine the struggles you will have with life. Some families are only living out their history rather than meeting your needs as a child.
“Parents may be only responding to their history and to their family’s priority of values rather than playing a public role that meets the needs of the children under their care. All of us are in struggle to bring our private life under control. We share our struggles in common with all other humans. The struggle is to bring ourselves under control in a chosen community. Many struggles in life can be experienced as being similar for all adolescents to emancipate from their families to bring our public role together with our private desires in life.
“To bring integrity together to a lived life and experience wholeness to life, we will need a safe community that does not judge us but will help us process safely the events in our life. We will need a Creator in our life and a priority of values that are lived. Experiences of life can either make you stronger or set you up for self-destruction. You will need hope for the future. Welcome to the world of the struggle. The struggle to make a lived life that has integrity and experience the wholeness of a life lived.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Wurm’s eye-opening writings will help readers who find themselves facing issues within their lives due to traumatic events and experiences, guiding them to taking control of one’s personal challenges through supportive communities and reflective, internal work to process one’s trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Struggles of Marginalized Children and Adolescents” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
