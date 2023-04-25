Author Robert Wurm’s New Book, "The Struggles of Marginalized Children and Adolescents," Discusses How Traumatic Experiences Can Cause Children to Become Disparaged

Recent release “The Struggles of Marginalized Children and Adolescents,” from Page Publishing author Robert Wurm, explores how traumatic events, from divorce to abuse and violence, can alter a child's future and carry a lasting impact. By drawing on his own experiences, Wurm reveals how one can navigate these difficult times to minimize the effects these moments can have on one's life.