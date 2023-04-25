Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "Blackthorn," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Following an Unlikely Friendship Between a Young Lupine Elf & a Traditionally Hated Human Boy

Recent release “Blackthorn,” from Page Publishing author Charles Falconer, is a riveting literary debut introducing an elf-wolf cub who becomes separated from his clan, the Bloodstone Pack of the Long Valley. While navigating the dangerous world on his own, he is befriended by another young one who he later discovers is human—an enemy of his kind; can their friendship transcend the historical attitudes of their peoples?