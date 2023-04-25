Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "Blackthorn," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Following an Unlikely Friendship Between a Young Lupine Elf & a Traditionally Hated Human Boy
Recent release “Blackthorn,” from Page Publishing author Charles Falconer, is a riveting literary debut introducing an elf-wolf cub who becomes separated from his clan, the Bloodstone Pack of the Long Valley. While navigating the dangerous world on his own, he is befriended by another young one who he later discovers is human—an enemy of his kind; can their friendship transcend the historical attitudes of their peoples?
New York, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Falconer, a US Air Force veteran who has worked in juvenile probation for the past thirty-four years, has completed his new book, “Blackthorn”: a gripping and potent adventure that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
For a small cub lost in a big world, being saved by a young boy makes up a close friendship. Then Blackthorn discovers the boy is a human—a people alleged to kill lupine elves on sight. Blackthorn’s pack’s teachings prove wrong, and the cub’s greatest danger turns out to be from some of his peers he thought he left behind.
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Falconer’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blackthorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
