Author Gerald J Stalter’s New Book, "Growing Up with My Great-Great Grandfather's Ghost," Follows the Author's Journey to Connect with and Understand His Family's Past

Recent release “Growing Up with My Great-Great Grandfather's Ghost,” from Page Publishing author Gerald J Stalter, is an enthralling tale that centers around the author as he sets out to help the ghost of one of his ancestors piece together what happened to him all those years ago, and solve a mystery that has haunted his family for generations.