Author Gerald J Stalter’s New Book, "Growing Up with My Great-Great Grandfather's Ghost," Follows the Author's Journey to Connect with and Understand His Family's Past
Recent release “Growing Up with My Great-Great Grandfather's Ghost,” from Page Publishing author Gerald J Stalter, is an enthralling tale that centers around the author as he sets out to help the ghost of one of his ancestors piece together what happened to him all those years ago, and solve a mystery that has haunted his family for generations.
Connelly, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gerald J Stalter, who grew up in a genealogy-based family that still shared the old values on how to pass things down to the next generation, has completed his new book, “Growing Up with My Great-Great Grandfather's Ghost”: a fascinating story that follows the author as he attempts to help uncover the truth surrounding the mystery of a deceased ancestor that has plagued his family for four generations.
“August 29, 1924, somewhere after ten in the evening was the last time that Alexander C. Totten was last seen alive,” writes Stalter. “Until one night when I was eight, when I woke to him sitting at the end of my bed. Growing up listening to what the adults would talk about and gathering what paper trail was left behind made me question. For a man who was found dead hours after seeing his wife. Who ran off on him and the kids two and a half months before. Trying to get her to come back to be a family again. Why wouldn’t I question if he indeed killed himself, or was he helped with his choice? There was a reason four generations kept that question alive instead of letting it be buried alongside him. There was a bigger reason my great grandmother, when throwing that hand full of dirt on his coffin, felt like there was something off. Follow me, Gerald J. Stalter on my journey as I take my ghostly experiences with my 2x great grandfather’s ghost. Helping me understand the clues left behind to finally put his story together. He chose to lead me to the truth. Why not share it? It’s true what they say! It comes back to haunt you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald J Stalter’s captivating tale is a stirring and heartfelt read that will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey to discover the truth behind one of his family’s greatest mysteries. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Stalter shares his story in the hopes of encouraging readers to connect with their past lineage as the author has, in order to better understand where they come from.
