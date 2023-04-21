Hoffmann Brothers is the April 29 St. Louis City SC Matchday Presenting Sponsor
St. Louis, MO, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hoffmann Brothers, a family-owned and full-service home service provider, is the St. Louis City SC Matchday Presenting Sponsor for the Saturday, April 29, St. Louis vs. Portland match. The match will be held at CITYPARK and start at 7:30 pm.
At the same time, St. Louis CITY SC will be celebrating Earth Day with a focus on the team’s Our CITY sustainability initiative. This includes CITYPARK’s commitment to being a zero-waste stadium. St. Louis CITY SC will hand out co-branded reusable bags made of 100% recycled materials to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.
“Our company is grateful to be the Matchday Presenting Sponsor for the upcoming match. We love that we are partnered with an organization that cares deeply about sustainability and made that a focus this week,” said Chris Hoffmann, President and CEO of Hoffmann Brothers. “At Hoffmann Brothers, sustainability is a year-round focus for us as we continually seek to be on the leading edge of energy-efficient heating, cooling, water heating, and lighting solutions for our customers.”
To buy tickets, please go to www.seatgeek.com. Fans can also watch the match on the Apple TV app or tune in to KYKY 98.1 FM or in Spanish on KXOK 102.9 FM.
About Hoffmann Brothers
Hoffmann Brothers is a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial provider for St. Louis, MO, and Nashville, TN. Since opening its doors over 40 years ago, they have provided heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, electrical, and appliance repair services, and more. The company employs more than 400 team members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing options and solutions to all home service needs. For more information, please visit https://www.hoffmannbros.com/.
