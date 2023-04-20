Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Physician of the Year in the field of Psychiatry
Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, and Site Director at Queens College Psychological Center, based in New York, is being recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Physician of the Year. She is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Doctors Q2 Edition.
New York, NY, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Ph.D., FAPA, is a physician/psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, New York, New York. As an attending physician at Harlem Hospital Center and the Site Director at Queens College Psychological Center, her clinical interests include public psychiatry, treatment of PTSD, childhood schizophrenia, and other severely impaired children in the public system. In preparation for her career, Dr. Dobroshi earned her medical degree from the University of Belgrade Faculty of Medicine in Yugoslavia in 1972. Subsequently, in 1982, she obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in Child Psychiatry and Child Psychodynamics, Psychotherapy, and Creativity from the University of Zagreb Medical System in Croatia. Upon relocating to the U.S., Dr. Dobroshi completed her residency training in adult, child, and adolescent psychiatry at the University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1999, she received her fellowship training in Pediatric Hypnotherapy and Biofeedback, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Stress Management from the University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. Subsequently, Dr. Dobroshi completed another two-year child and adolescent public psychiatry fellowship at Columbia University, New York State Psychiatric Institute. Board-certified in Psychiatry & Child and Adolescent Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Dobroshi is passionate about sharing her knowledge. As an attending psychiatrist at NYC Children’s Center, she teaches and supervises residents while helping with the development of research and evidence-based medicine during residency training. She also shares her extensive medical knowledge and insight with medical students by teaching Clinical Psychiatry at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Dobroshi also supervises, advices, and mentors the NYC Children’s Center and Harlem Hospital Center residents.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Dobroshi has held various noteworthy positions. She served as an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pristine, Kosovo while serving as Director of Child Psychiatry Ambulatory Care (1982 to 1985), Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where she was also an Attending Physician at the University’s Hospital (1998 to 2000), and an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where she also served as Medical Director of the Child Unit at Elmhurst Hospital (2000). Dr. Dobroshi was also a Visiting Professor of Psychiatry in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (1985 to 1986) and Visiting Professor for Child Advocacy with the International and World Health Organization in Kosovo, where she gained experience in teaching and supervising professionals and helping with the development of child psychiatry services (1999 to 2000). Dr. Dobroshi maintains professional affiliations with the American Psychiatric Association, the International Adolescent Psychiatric Association, the American Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Association, the American Association of Directors of Psychiatric Residency Training, and the Albanian American Medical Association, where she serves as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. Dr. Dobroshi also serves as a faculty member of the Center for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington, D.C., and contributes to fieldwork with the traumatized populations in Kosovo, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. She has also shared her time with UNICEF to reach out to the traumatized Albanian children and families after post-political conflicts in Kosovo and Macedonia (1997) and has volunteered with Disaster Psychiatry Outreach in New York City, ensuing 9/11 events. A Fellow of the American Psychoanalytic Association, Dr. Dobroshi received recognition as one of the Top Leading Physicians in the World in 2012. She also holds multiple teaching awards, including Child Psychology Residency training at Case Western University (1998), Harlem Hospital (2006, 2008, and 2011), and in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NewYork-Presbyterian University Hospital System (2011). Recognized for her Volunteer Activities in the Community by the Albanian American Women’s Organization Motrat Qiriazi, Dr. Dobroshi received the Patients’ Choice Award (2018) and On-Time Doctor Award (2018). Highly praised by her peers and patients, she is a compassionate healer.
