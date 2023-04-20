Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Physician of the Year in the field of Psychiatry

Zana Dobroshi, M.D., Psychiatrist with Harlem Hospitals, and Site Director at Queens College Psychological Center, based in New York, is being recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Physician of the Year. She is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Doctors Q2 Edition.