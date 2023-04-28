B Academics Holds Mid-Atlantic B Corps Research and Practice Workshop
In collaboration with Kogod School of Business at American University in Washington, DC, B Academics is holding its first in-person event of the year, on Friday, April 28 from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.
Washington, DC, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In collaboration with Kogod School of Business at American University in Washington, DC, B Academics is holding its first in-person event of the year, on Friday, April 28 from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.
“In this day long workshop, we will bring together current and aspiring B Corps and benefit corporations, convenors such as B Local Mid-Atlantic and Bethesda Green, and academics interested in research, pedagogy, and outreach related to responsible business,” says Emily Landry Chair of the B Academics Research Committee and Joel Gehman, Vice President of B Academics and speaker at this event. Landry and Gehman join organizers from a total of six universities in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area: George Washington, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Maryland, and Washington & Lee, in addition to American University.
Their distinguished panel of researchers and speakers include George Chmael II (Chair of B Local Mid-Atlantic), Kim Goddu-Alexander (Partnerships Chair at B Local Mid-Atlantic), Joel Gehman (George Washington University), Suntae Kim (Johns Hopkins University), Joachim Krapels (Director of Insights, B Lab), Garima Sharma (American University), Emily Landry (Washington & Lee University) and Joe Weinstein (Georgetown University).
“Following the day-long workshop, is a closing reception and networking event you won’t want to miss. You’ll have the opportunity to forge new relationships with local B Corp leaders, discover new opportunities for research projects, and pedagogical engagement,” says Gehman.
For more details and to register for this in-person event, please visit: https://bacademics.org/mid-atlantic-event/
About B Academics
The vision of B Academics is to advance the state of academic study into business as a force for good. The Global B Corp Academic Community (B Academics) is a network of educators and researchers from around the world who are committed to accelerating the sustainable business movement by studying the global movement of B Corporation certification and benefit corporations. B Academics work with each other, the global B Lab network, and the B Corp community to share best practices and identify opportunities for collaboration with regard to research, teaching, and experiential learning. Learn more about us at https://bacademics.org/
Contact
Randye Spina
475-999-4314
www.bacademics.org
