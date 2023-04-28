West Coast Wing Chun in Long Beach
Signal Hill, CA Martial Arts school West Coast Wing Chun moves to Long Beach, CA.
Long Beach, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local Southern California Ip Man Wing Chun martial arts school, West Coast Wing Chun, has moved their Signal Hill location to 4501 E Carson Street # 205 Long Beach, CA 90808. The new location is conveniently located near the intersection of Lakewood Blvd. and Carson Street near Long Beach City College. West Coast Wing Chun has been in business since 2009.
While longevity in the martial arts business is normally difficult, according to Michael Matsuda, president of the Martial Arts History Museum, eighty percent of martial arts schools permanently shut their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sifu Bryan Talbot, owner of West Coast Wing Chun and wing chun instructor of thirty two years, agrees with Matsuda's observations, "We've seen competition, martial brothers and sisters, and friends all take an economic beating from the pandemic. We are currently the only Ip Man Wing Chun School in a thirty-plus mile radius in Los Angeles."
Talbot credits the survival of his kwoon (school) to his ability to stay flexible and adapt to external forces, "Owning a business is a fight for survival. Everyday, no matter what gets thrown at you, you have to maintain a calm state of mind, keep your balance and move from a place of power, both internally and externally."
However, Talbot is quick to note, "Without the loyalty of my students, some who have been with me for decades, we would have been another martial art's casualty."
Moving his school to a more visual location was a decision Talbot pondered with great profundity, “In the martial arts industry, people don’t feel you are legitimate if you are too commercial. It’s important to keep the integrity of Wing Chun intact, while offering programs and classes that can grow your business.”
West Coast Wing Chun offers Ip Man Wing Chun classes through the Ip Man Family lineage and the Samuel Kwok Wing Chun Kung Fu Martial Arts Association. They offer Wing Chun programs for adults, kids, and families who can train together and are currently accepting new students. You may inquire at westcoastwingchun.com or reach out by phone at 562-426-1949.
While longevity in the martial arts business is normally difficult, according to Michael Matsuda, president of the Martial Arts History Museum, eighty percent of martial arts schools permanently shut their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sifu Bryan Talbot, owner of West Coast Wing Chun and wing chun instructor of thirty two years, agrees with Matsuda's observations, "We've seen competition, martial brothers and sisters, and friends all take an economic beating from the pandemic. We are currently the only Ip Man Wing Chun School in a thirty-plus mile radius in Los Angeles."
Talbot credits the survival of his kwoon (school) to his ability to stay flexible and adapt to external forces, "Owning a business is a fight for survival. Everyday, no matter what gets thrown at you, you have to maintain a calm state of mind, keep your balance and move from a place of power, both internally and externally."
However, Talbot is quick to note, "Without the loyalty of my students, some who have been with me for decades, we would have been another martial art's casualty."
Moving his school to a more visual location was a decision Talbot pondered with great profundity, “In the martial arts industry, people don’t feel you are legitimate if you are too commercial. It’s important to keep the integrity of Wing Chun intact, while offering programs and classes that can grow your business.”
West Coast Wing Chun offers Ip Man Wing Chun classes through the Ip Man Family lineage and the Samuel Kwok Wing Chun Kung Fu Martial Arts Association. They offer Wing Chun programs for adults, kids, and families who can train together and are currently accepting new students. You may inquire at westcoastwingchun.com or reach out by phone at 562-426-1949.
Contact
West Coast Wing ChunContact
Bryan Talbot
(562) 426-1949
https://westcoastwingchun.com
Sifu Bryan talbot
Bryan Talbot
(562) 426-1949
https://westcoastwingchun.com
Sifu Bryan talbot
Categories