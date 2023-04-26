Author Susan Haase’s New Book, "Hope in the Wait of Suffering," is a Deeply Personal, Intimate & Heartfelt Journey Expecting the Fulfillment of God's Promise

Recent release “Hope in the Wait of Suffering,” from Covenant Books author Susan Haase, is a powerful and incredible profound account of the author's journey as she did all she could to care for her daughter from her cancer diagnosis at an early age to the eventual development of alcohol abuse and the devastating toll it had on her life.