Author Susan Haase’s New Book, "Hope in the Wait of Suffering," is a Deeply Personal, Intimate & Heartfelt Journey Expecting the Fulfillment of God's Promise
Recent release “Hope in the Wait of Suffering,” from Covenant Books author Susan Haase, is a powerful and incredible profound account of the author's journey as she did all she could to care for her daughter from her cancer diagnosis at an early age to the eventual development of alcohol abuse and the devastating toll it had on her life.
Appleton, WI, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Haase, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Hope in the Wait of Suffering”: a compelling and poignant memoir highlighting the hope of Christ Jesus in her journey of indescribable circumstances resulting from her daughter’s cancer at the age of seven, and eventually her chronic alcoholism.
Becoming a Christian in 1970, author Susan Haase is an avid Bible student and has a passion for memorizing scripture. She is an AODA counselor—retired, has taught traffic safety at a local technical school, mentored women residents in prison under the umbrella of Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU), currently helps facilitate a Celebrate Recovery group, and is a lunch supervisor at the school her granddaughter attends, who is one of her greatest joys in life.
Haase begins her story, “It was 1981, December 27. Late in the evening, as I was praying, meditating on scripture, a question came to my mind. Will Sarah ever have cancer again? Her first CT scan was approaching, and I was afraid. Earlier in September, Sarah had been diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma—bone cancer. Sarah was seven. We’d been directed to take her to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sarah had a turnaround surgery. She was one of only four hundred patients to have this surgery. The surgery made it possible for her to walk and do almost everything with a prosthesis that a ‘normal’ person could do. So back to my question: would cancer show up again? Then the words came to my mind: ‘I will satisfy her with a long life and show her my salvation.’ That sounded familiar. Was it scripture? I took my concordance and found it in Psalm 91:16. Initially, it was troubling because the scripture said, ‘I will satisfy him with a long life and show him my salvation.’ I looked up the word him in the concordance. It was an ungendered word. I believe Jesus spoke directly to my heart. Jesus has held this firmly in my heart until this very moment and forever. There were many troubled times throughout Sarah’s life where God reminded me of His wonderful promise and that He was doing something eternal in Sarah’s heart and ours.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Haase’s new book will reveal to readers how the author’s incredibly strong and resilient faith helped to carry her through the most difficult moments within her daughter’s life, revealing his love and presence to her over and over again. By sharing her story, Haase hopes to touch the hearts of those who may find themselves in a similar situation to the author and help them to know that they are not alone in their life’s path so long as they open their hearts and lives for Christ to journey with them every step of the way.
Readers can purchase “Hope in the Wait of Suffering” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
