Cynthia Allen Thomas’s New Book, "Spirit Realm," Reveals the Story of Our Invisible Reality in This Biblically Based Novel Told Through the Eyes of the Archangel Michael
Recent release “Spirit Realm,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia Allen Thomas, explores how the spiritual realm affects the physical realm through the account of the archangel Michael as he recalls the ongoing warfare with Satan and how it all began.
Farmington, ME, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Allen Thomas, a licensed clinical social worker in private practice and an ordained minister with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, has completed her new book, “Spirit Realm”: a captivating work that delves into mysteries of cosmic birth, eternal wonders, and a story of friendship, love, and betrayal that spawned the clash of the ages.
Author Cynthia Allen Thomas is the president of Freedom Rains Ministries, which is a family-founded nonprofit that endeavors to encourage people to love God, love others, and make disciples of Jesus Christ.
Cynthia grew up with a darkness that periodically gripped her in overwhelming fear. Throughout her middle school and freshman year, she struggled emotionally with being picked on for being overweight. However, she worked to lose weight and became very active in school events. She was engaged during her senior year to her high school sweetheart. The relationship ended just before she graduated after her intended had gone off to college for a while and then called off the engagement just two months before the scheduled wedding.
Feeling completely devastated and humiliated, that event was the beginning of a refocus for her on the meaning of life. The blackness that had haunted her childhood had never really left her, and although she had learned to control it some, the unexplained fear continued to occasionally overwhelm her. Now she undertook a serious search for the spiritual reality of life and death, and she hunted in all the wrong places. She was introduced to the occult world through a mainstream church she had gone to, and she gave herself to exploring this spirit realm and found that she was very sensitive and responsive to it.
Including the Bible in her spiritual search, she found it hard to read and did not understand it. However, her search was always sincere, and the God of Creation heard her heart, even though she had bowed so often to His enemy. In April 1982, Jesus revealed Himself to her in a dramatic way, and she has been “sold out to Jesus!” ever since. With the Spirit of God now within her, she read the Bible again. This time, it brought a whole new perspective and understanding! She could hardly believe she’d ever read this same book before, and she could not get enough of studying the Word of her precious God.
Because of her past experiences, Cindy has no doubt at all that there is a spirit realm and that there is an ancient war going on between the Lord God of creation and the fallen angel, Satan, with his demons. In this book, she endeavors to follow the historical, scriptural path that unfolds the drama of the ages in the story of the fight for the salvation of humanity and how it might have been seen through eternity’s view in the “Spirit Realm.”
Cynthia writes, “I wrote this biblically based novel in the hopes of helping people envision the invisible reality of our existence. If the Bible is true (and I believe that it is), then the spirit realm of human existence is as real, or more real, than this physical realm we all see and experience with our senses. I realize we cannot know for sure what is happening beyond what our physical eyes can see. But I do know that nothing happens in a relational, emotional vacuum, and the Bible gives us many clues as to the intensity of emotion that the angelic beings are capable of experiencing. In this book, Spirit Realm, we will follow the archangel Michael as he recalls events of the warfare with Satan while he, Gabriel, and the host of heaven witness the crucifixion and await the third day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cynthia Allen Thomas’s new book explores how this Archangel will protect the most precious life in all creation when he insists on this horrifying mission.
Readers can purchase “Spirit Realm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Cynthia Allen Thomas is the president of Freedom Rains Ministries, which is a family-founded nonprofit that endeavors to encourage people to love God, love others, and make disciples of Jesus Christ.
Cynthia grew up with a darkness that periodically gripped her in overwhelming fear. Throughout her middle school and freshman year, she struggled emotionally with being picked on for being overweight. However, she worked to lose weight and became very active in school events. She was engaged during her senior year to her high school sweetheart. The relationship ended just before she graduated after her intended had gone off to college for a while and then called off the engagement just two months before the scheduled wedding.
Feeling completely devastated and humiliated, that event was the beginning of a refocus for her on the meaning of life. The blackness that had haunted her childhood had never really left her, and although she had learned to control it some, the unexplained fear continued to occasionally overwhelm her. Now she undertook a serious search for the spiritual reality of life and death, and she hunted in all the wrong places. She was introduced to the occult world through a mainstream church she had gone to, and she gave herself to exploring this spirit realm and found that she was very sensitive and responsive to it.
Including the Bible in her spiritual search, she found it hard to read and did not understand it. However, her search was always sincere, and the God of Creation heard her heart, even though she had bowed so often to His enemy. In April 1982, Jesus revealed Himself to her in a dramatic way, and she has been “sold out to Jesus!” ever since. With the Spirit of God now within her, she read the Bible again. This time, it brought a whole new perspective and understanding! She could hardly believe she’d ever read this same book before, and she could not get enough of studying the Word of her precious God.
Because of her past experiences, Cindy has no doubt at all that there is a spirit realm and that there is an ancient war going on between the Lord God of creation and the fallen angel, Satan, with his demons. In this book, she endeavors to follow the historical, scriptural path that unfolds the drama of the ages in the story of the fight for the salvation of humanity and how it might have been seen through eternity’s view in the “Spirit Realm.”
Cynthia writes, “I wrote this biblically based novel in the hopes of helping people envision the invisible reality of our existence. If the Bible is true (and I believe that it is), then the spirit realm of human existence is as real, or more real, than this physical realm we all see and experience with our senses. I realize we cannot know for sure what is happening beyond what our physical eyes can see. But I do know that nothing happens in a relational, emotional vacuum, and the Bible gives us many clues as to the intensity of emotion that the angelic beings are capable of experiencing. In this book, Spirit Realm, we will follow the archangel Michael as he recalls events of the warfare with Satan while he, Gabriel, and the host of heaven witness the crucifixion and await the third day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cynthia Allen Thomas’s new book explores how this Archangel will protect the most precious life in all creation when he insists on this horrifying mission.
Readers can purchase “Spirit Realm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories