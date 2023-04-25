Author Helen Bartucca’s New Book, "Ambushed by Cancer: The Caregiver Tells Her Story," is a Moving Memoir That Shares the Author’s Experience as a Caregiver
Recent release “Ambushed by Cancer: The Caregiver Tells Her Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Helen Bartucca, is a compelling memoir that shares how the author navigated the light and dark of cancer with her husband.
Northbridge, MA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Helen Bartucca, a graduate of Clark University who lives in Massachusetts with her husband, has completed her new book, “Ambushed by Cancer: The Caregiver Tells Her Story”: an insightful work that offers a glimpse into the author’s perspective in this incredibly challenging role as a caregiver to her partner.
Bartucca writes, “At the time of Frank’s diagnosis, I knew no one who was, or had been, a caregiver for a person with such a serious illness. At first, I felt confident we would walk together to conquer the cancer and continue our travels across the United States. I didn’t anticipate that as time went on, Frank would often withdraw into himself, simply to survive another day. I worried that I might not have the stamina to care for Frank and manage the household on my own. If I shared these fears with family and friends, they might see me as incompetent or weak-spirited. I was loath to be seen that way, as much as I was loath to force others to feel obligated to take over my responsibilities, regardless of their willingness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Helen Bartucca’s touching memoir offers comfort to others who have experienced this situation.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Ambushed by Cancer: The Caregiver Tells Her Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Bartucca writes, “At the time of Frank’s diagnosis, I knew no one who was, or had been, a caregiver for a person with such a serious illness. At first, I felt confident we would walk together to conquer the cancer and continue our travels across the United States. I didn’t anticipate that as time went on, Frank would often withdraw into himself, simply to survive another day. I worried that I might not have the stamina to care for Frank and manage the household on my own. If I shared these fears with family and friends, they might see me as incompetent or weak-spirited. I was loath to be seen that way, as much as I was loath to force others to feel obligated to take over my responsibilities, regardless of their willingness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Helen Bartucca’s touching memoir offers comfort to others who have experienced this situation.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Ambushed by Cancer: The Caregiver Tells Her Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories