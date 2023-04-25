Author TJ Gipson’s New Book, "What's in Your Cup?" Follows Two Siblings as They Play a Game Designed by Their Grandmother to Teach Them the Importance of Drinking Water
Recent release “What's in your Cup?” from Newman Springs Publishing author TJ Gipson, is an engaging tale of two siblings whose grandmother challenges them to a fun game to guess what special drink she's placed in their cups. Together, Novi and Haj come up with all kinds of guesses, from soda to juice, and are surprised to find out the vital life sustaining drink that's really inside.
Charlotte, NC, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TJ Gipson has completed her new book, “What's in your Cup?”: a charming tale that follows siblings Novi and Haj whose grandmother decides to play a game with them while visiting with their parents to help teach them how water is key to one’s health and wellness.
Tyra J. Gipson, MHA, is a mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter who loves sharing positive and self-growing information with others. She is dedicated to helping others improve their lives by taking charge of their own lives and habits and being responsible for themselves. In Tyra’s free time, she loves to learn, read, teach, walk, and relax.
“This book is to help and teach children the importance of drinking water,” writes Gipson. “Show them how essential water is and how it cannot be replaced with other drinks—while building and creating healthy drinking habits.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, TJ Gipson’s delightful story is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and encourage them to drink water, all while exploring water’s role in maintaining one’s health. With vibrant artwork to help bring Gipson’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be captivated by “What’s in your Cup?” and want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “What's in your Cup?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
