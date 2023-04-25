Author TJ Gipson’s New Book, "What's in Your Cup?" Follows Two Siblings as They Play a Game Designed by Their Grandmother to Teach Them the Importance of Drinking Water

Recent release “What's in your Cup?” from Newman Springs Publishing author TJ Gipson, is an engaging tale of two siblings whose grandmother challenges them to a fun game to guess what special drink she's placed in their cups. Together, Novi and Haj come up with all kinds of guesses, from soda to juice, and are surprised to find out the vital life sustaining drink that's really inside.