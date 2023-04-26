Author David H. Johnston’s New Book, "Conceiving the Inconceivable," Follows One Man's Determination, Struggles and Triumphs in Following God's Purpose for His Life
Recent release “Conceiving the Inconceivable: Fulfilling the dream,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David H. Johnston, centers around the author's life journey to fulfill God's calling for him as he uprooted his family to move to Australia in order to teach his students and encourage them to carry Christian values and the Scripture with them in all that they do.
Flower Mound, TX, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David H. Johnston, who served as an associate professor of music at Bakersfield College, head of the string department, lecturer in musicology, and conductor of the college community orchestra and later concurrently served as music director in their church, has completed his new book, “Conceiving the Inconceivable: Fulfilling the dream”: a gripping and profound true story of a man who dared to dream an impossible dream and experience a power beyond his own to see that dream fulfilled.
“Conceiving The Inconceivable: Fulfilling the dream” follows the author as he moves himself and his family to Australia, during which time he taught generations of students about the richness of the Scriptures, the building of Christian character, “stick-to-it-iv-ness” and achieving excellence in life by demanding nothing less than the best from his students.
Johnston writes, “Christian artists need to try harder, be the best they can be, never accept mediocrity or being average, but always work to advance and aspire to excellence. If what we do is to bring delight to the heart of God, who is most excellent, then what we offer Him must also be excellent.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David H. Johnston’s stirring tale is a deeply emotional and personal journey that is sure to encourage readers to open their hearts and minds to the messages of Christ and God’s Holy Scripture and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Conceiving the Inconceivable: Fulfilling the dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Conceiving The Inconceivable: Fulfilling the dream” follows the author as he moves himself and his family to Australia, during which time he taught generations of students about the richness of the Scriptures, the building of Christian character, “stick-to-it-iv-ness” and achieving excellence in life by demanding nothing less than the best from his students.
Johnston writes, “Christian artists need to try harder, be the best they can be, never accept mediocrity or being average, but always work to advance and aspire to excellence. If what we do is to bring delight to the heart of God, who is most excellent, then what we offer Him must also be excellent.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David H. Johnston’s stirring tale is a deeply emotional and personal journey that is sure to encourage readers to open their hearts and minds to the messages of Christ and God’s Holy Scripture and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Conceiving the Inconceivable: Fulfilling the dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories