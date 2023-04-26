Author Steve Lowe’s New Book, "Javin’s Big Chance," is the Story of a Cat and Mouse That Find Themselves in a Surprising Predicament
Recent release “Javin’s Big Chance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steve Lowe, is the story of a cat and mouse chase with a little bit of a twist.
Menifee, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve Lowe has completed his new book, “Javin’s Big Chance”: starring a big cat named Max and a small mouse named Javin, a pair locked in a species long game of cat and mouse situated right inside the small town of Silverton, in a store owned by Mr. Newman where their nightly ritual of chase would always take place once the store was locked down.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steve Lowe’s exciting tale follows this chase on a special day, as it is the Memorial Day parade day, and the store is locked down early which means that the chase doesn’t have to wait for the end of the day to begin, readers will follow the twist, turns, and surprises along the way as these two once again show what it’s like to be a part of a proper cat and mouse routine.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase “Javin’s Big Chance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
