Shelby Tolbert’s New Book, "Aspen Goes to the Pet Store," is a Delightful Tale Centered Around a Little Girl Who Gets to Pick Out a New Best Friend to Bring Home
Fayetteville, GA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shelby Tolbert has completed her most recent book, “Aspen Goes to the Pet Store”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who is taken by her father to find a new friend at the pet store after he sees how often she plays alone by herself. But when she spies a pit bull across the way at a shelter adoption event, a bond immediately forms between them, despite her father’s hesitation.
Since working at an animal shelter in 2016, author Shelby Tolbert has dedicated her life to animal welfare with a specific passion for rescue and pit-bull advocacy. She currently resides in Georgia with her wonderful partner, her beautiful daughter, and four spoiled rescue dogs, two of which are pit bulls.
“Aspen goes to the pet store where she meets an unlikely best friend,” writes Tolbert. “In this story, we learn through the eyes of a child that a price tag does not determine the value of friendship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shelby Tolbert’s book is partly inspiration by many aspects of the author’s own life, from using her daughter as the basis for the main character to incorporating her admiration for pit bulls to illustrate their true
nature as loving companions. With vibrant artwork to help bring Tolbert’s tale to life, “Aspen Goes to the Pet Store” is sure to delight readers of all ages while helping them to better understand pit bulls so they won’t be so misunderstood by society.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Aspen Goes to the Pet Store” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
