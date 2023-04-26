Kaitlynn Junius’s New Book, "Waving to Heaven," is Designed to Help Young Readers Process Their Grief After Losing a Loved One & How to Keep Them Close in Their Hearts
Glendale, AZ, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kaitlynn Junius, who currently resides in Glendale, Arizona, with her husband and two boys, has completed her most recent book, “Waving to Heaven”: a poignant tale that centers around a young girl who has just lost her grandpa, and discovers a way to talk with him and still include him in her life despite his absence.
A native to Arizona, author Kaitlynn Junius holds a lifelong passion for social work and education. Currently a teacher, she has spent years working with children with mental illness and adults dealing with substance use, and housing homeless families.
Junius writes, “Abby Wright was feeling a different kind of sadness following a death in the family. It was not the kind where she fell and hurt her knee or when it was time to get out of the bathtub. It was the kind of sadness she could not explain to anyone.
“Children notice when their routine is altered by the death of a parental figure, no matter who they may be. Abby Wright learns that all will be okay in her new world without Grandpa Jack, and what she must do is simple.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaitlynn Junius’s book is intended to help parents bring closure to their children when tragedy comes their way. With vibrant artwork to help bring Junius’s tale to life, “Waving to Heaven” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to help younger readers process the death of a loved one and work through their complicated emotions during such time.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Waving to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A native to Arizona, author Kaitlynn Junius holds a lifelong passion for social work and education. Currently a teacher, she has spent years working with children with mental illness and adults dealing with substance use, and housing homeless families.
Junius writes, “Abby Wright was feeling a different kind of sadness following a death in the family. It was not the kind where she fell and hurt her knee or when it was time to get out of the bathtub. It was the kind of sadness she could not explain to anyone.
“Children notice when their routine is altered by the death of a parental figure, no matter who they may be. Abby Wright learns that all will be okay in her new world without Grandpa Jack, and what she must do is simple.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaitlynn Junius’s book is intended to help parents bring closure to their children when tragedy comes their way. With vibrant artwork to help bring Junius’s tale to life, “Waving to Heaven” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to help younger readers process the death of a loved one and work through their complicated emotions during such time.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Waving to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories