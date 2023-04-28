Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces New Story Ministry Training Program for July 2023 in Partnership With StoryDrive, The 3:15 Project, & LearnWell Collective
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that it is launching a summer “Story Ministry Training Program” for young adults aged 16-25. Participants will be equipped in areas of production and discipleship as they learn how to create video testimonies using both cell phones and professional studio equipment. Applications are due by May 20.
The program will consist of two workshop sessions; the first on pre-production/filming from July 17-21 in Alpharetta, GA, and the second on post-production/editing from July 24-28 in Fayetteville, GA. Both weeks will emphasize helping people tell their testimonies, and using digital and video technology to create shareable testimony content that can be distributed to the testimony-giver’s network. Each workshop session will cost approximately $800, or participants can do both sessions for $1,250.
The workshop price includes in-studio, personalized training; ministry mentorship; a personal license to Adobe Premiere & Adobe Premiere Rush; and a testimony showcase celebration open to family, churches & friends.
Interested parties can learn more and apply online at www.disciplebuilding.org/storyministry.
This program is facilitated in partnership with The 3:15 Project, StoryDrive, and LearnWell Collective.
"StoryDrive is a long overdue answer to prayer in a digital age,” said Scott Smith of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. “It’s not a program, or a service, it’s a discipleship process that moves God’s people from ‘scared to prepared’ in sharing their faith. But not only that, it exponentially increases the exposure of their stories for Gospel results we could only dream about a decade ago."
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Contact
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
