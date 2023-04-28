Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces New Story Ministry Training Program for July 2023 in Partnership With StoryDrive, The 3:15 Project, & LearnWell Collective

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that it is launching a summer “Story Ministry Training Program” for young adults aged 16-25. Participants will be equipped in areas of production and discipleship as they learn how to create video testimonies using both cell phones and professional studio equipment. Applications are due by May 20.