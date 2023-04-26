Carly and Charly’s New Book, "Let's Go Snowboarding," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows Two Cats Who Decide to Break Up Their Normal Routine by Learning to Snowboard
New York, NY, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Carly and Charly, who started their lives as shelter cats who were fostered and later adopted into a loving home, have completed their most recent book, “Let's Go Snowboarding”: a charming story that follows Carly and Charly as they conquer a new outdoor adventure and learn the ins and outs of snowboarding.
Excited to take on this new challenge, Carly and Charly sign up for a snowboarding training package to begin the adventure, and quickly discover their training class is action-packed with two full days of skills and drills. Out on the slopes, they meet their coach and quickly learn to carve some turns in the snow. Carly and Charly try some cool moves, learn to stop, and get on the chairlift, all while preparing to perform incredible tricks.
The cats get bolder and bolder, and each trick is better than the last. Even a run on the half pipe doesn’t faze these cats as any doubts that cats can snowboard are left in the dust.
Published by Fulton Books, Carly and Charly’s book was inspired by the authors’ desires to share their messages of hope and love with a flair for fun and adventure that cats often have. As in all their exploits, Carly and Charly face their adventures confidently and bravely because they know they are very capable and talented.
With vibrant artwork to help bring their tale to life, readers of all ages will find delight in following along as Carly and Charly channel their unique skills and talents into snowboarding.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Let's Go Snowboarding” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
