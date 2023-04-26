Jacqueline Johnson Goon and Karen Thomas’s Newly Released "The Case of the Stolen Binky" is an Exciting Detective Tale for Young Readers
“The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jacqueline Johnson Goon and Karen Thomas, is an engaging tale of whodunit as a group of young detectives work together to unravel the identity of the Binky Bandit.
Newcastle, WA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures”: a fun mystery for young imaginations. “The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures” is the creation of published authors Jacqueline Johnson Goon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and Karen Thomas, a graduate of Seattle University and marketing director in the travel industry.
Goon and Thomas share, “In book 2 of The Baby Detectives series, our lovable detectives work together with old friends and new characters to capture the elusive Binky Bandit, who is responsible for an alarming number of Binky robberies throughout the city. When tragedy strikes within the Beenah home, Kalena and her friends must deal with the personal heartache while bravely facing new challenges in their quest to locate and return each of the rare treasures to their rightful owners.
“Welcome to the mysterious, wondrous, and magical adventures of The Baby Detectives!
“The Baby Detectives series is a fictional collection of case stories describing the many life-learning experiences of Kalena Beenah, a precocious toddler, and her trusted toys and friends—Cubby, Bunny, Kitty, and Quackers, a.k.a., the Baby Detectives. Together they successfully overcome challenges in a world filled with mystery and intrigue, exploration and discovery, imagination and knowledge.
The case stories are written primarily from a child’s perspective and understanding. Things that may seem confusing at first are easily explainable in a world where there are no language barriers.
“Within a world of imaginations and dreams, we rediscover our own youthful innocence and days full of amazing adventures and beautiful discoveries. The Baby Detectives case stories are written with love and humor in a way the author hopes will reawaken the inner child in everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Johnson Goon and Karen Thomas’s new book features vibrant imagery crafted by Krystal Kramer.
Consumers can purchase “The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Goon and Thomas share, “In book 2 of The Baby Detectives series, our lovable detectives work together with old friends and new characters to capture the elusive Binky Bandit, who is responsible for an alarming number of Binky robberies throughout the city. When tragedy strikes within the Beenah home, Kalena and her friends must deal with the personal heartache while bravely facing new challenges in their quest to locate and return each of the rare treasures to their rightful owners.
“Welcome to the mysterious, wondrous, and magical adventures of The Baby Detectives!
“The Baby Detectives series is a fictional collection of case stories describing the many life-learning experiences of Kalena Beenah, a precocious toddler, and her trusted toys and friends—Cubby, Bunny, Kitty, and Quackers, a.k.a., the Baby Detectives. Together they successfully overcome challenges in a world filled with mystery and intrigue, exploration and discovery, imagination and knowledge.
The case stories are written primarily from a child’s perspective and understanding. Things that may seem confusing at first are easily explainable in a world where there are no language barriers.
“Within a world of imaginations and dreams, we rediscover our own youthful innocence and days full of amazing adventures and beautiful discoveries. The Baby Detectives case stories are written with love and humor in a way the author hopes will reawaken the inner child in everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Johnson Goon and Karen Thomas’s new book features vibrant imagery crafted by Krystal Kramer.
Consumers can purchase “The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories