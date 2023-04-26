Jacqueline Johnson Goon and Karen Thomas’s Newly Released "The Case of the Stolen Binky" is an Exciting Detective Tale for Young Readers

“The Case of the Stolen Binky: Mysterious, Wondrous, and Magical Adventures,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jacqueline Johnson Goon and Karen Thomas, is an engaging tale of whodunit as a group of young detectives work together to unravel the identity of the Binky Bandit.