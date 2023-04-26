Brian Stickley’s Newly Released "Man’s Best Friend: A Story for All Ages" is a Sweet Tale of How Dogs Learned to be Man’s Best Friend
“Man’s Best Friend: A Story for All Ages,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Stickley, is a charming fiction that blends the love of a dog with the teachings of Jesus in a fun and engaging narrative.
Petersburg, IL, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Man’s Best Friend: A Story for All Ages”: a heartwarming message of faith and connectivity between the species of God’s creation. “Man’s Best Friend: A Story for All Ages” is the creation of published author Brian Stickley, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who owns and operates a family coffee business.
Stickley shares, “A hurt, frightened dog finds healing, comfort, and true friendship with Jesus and his 'no matter what' love.
“'Friend' is the name Jesus gave him, and he becomes close friends with Jesus as he travels around with him and witnesses first hand that Jesus loves everyone, no matter what.
“He learns from Jesus who man’s best friend really is as he witnesses Jesus’s love for others and his purpose to love, heal, and help everyone. Jesus truly is man’s best friend and shows Friend, the dog, how to have that same kind of 'no matter what' love for others also.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Stickley’s new book will entertain and delight as readers learn about the importance of “no matter what” love.
Stickley offers an enjoyable reading experience with a vital message of faith drawn from the root of Christianity.
Consumers can purchase “Man’s Best Friend: A Story for All Ages” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Man’s Best Friend: A Story for All Ages,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
