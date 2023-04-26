Rosalie Cowick’s Newly Released "The Lord Gives and I Take" is a Celebration of the Blessings God Provides in a Myriad of Ways
“The Lord Gives and I Take,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosalie Cowick, is a two-part discussion on God’s blessings and how to work at giving back to God through dedicated faith and following in His plan.
Kenosha, WI, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Lord Gives and I Take”: a thoughtful exploration of the need to be ever aware and thankful of God’s giving nature. “The Lord Gives and I Take” is the creation of published author Rosalie Cowick, who was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and has been blessed with two terrific sons, a very dear daughter-in-law, and four precious grandchildren. She was employed for several years as a transportation manager on a military base before recently retiring.
Cowick shares, “God is so, so good! He never stops showering his love, his mercy, and his compassion on us in so many, many ways. The Lord gives, and I take. It doesn’t sound too good for us, does it? I could spend the rest of my life writing about what God gives to each one of us even to those who do not walk with the Lord. His hand is continually pouring out. Most of us do not think about it, or we ignore it. And if we do, we look at it with very dim-sighted eyes. Much of our time is spent on the expectations of what we want from him. But he gives, and he gives, and he gives. And the reality is, we take, and we take, and we take. We take all that God supplies with very little thankfulness to him. We are greedy, and we expect so much, and the truth is, we are so undeserving.
“Can we ever pay God back? Never…never…never. But we can recognize, appreciate, embrace, and be thankful for what he has done, is doing, and will do by honoring him and living our lives in his love and in service to him, worshipping and giving him all the glory and bringing to light his word to those who don’t know him.
“I stand in awe and amazement at the Lord’s grace for humankind. He holds all together for us. Be brought back to the beauty, the awe, and the wonder of God! May we change the casualness in our hearts and minds that we take toward him and begin to develop a view of his awesome mercy and grace. Join me in plunging into the depths of his goodness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosalie Cowick’s new book will inspire and empower as readers reflect on how they too can give back to God.
Cowick shares in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of connection and celebration of God so they can enjoy the true fulfillment committed faith provides.
Consumers can purchase “The Lord Gives and I Take” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lord Gives and I Take,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
