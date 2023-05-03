Well-Renowned Life Coach and Emotional Intelligence Trainer Herdiana Dewi Nurfika Successfully Conducts Online Emotional Intelligence Training for Educators
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Herdiana Dewi Nurfika, a well-renowned Life Coach and Emotional Intelligence Trainer, has successfully conducted an online Emotional Intelligence Training for educators, with participants from around the world. Participants who joined and completed the assignments were awarded a certificate of completion by Bliss Education Center. The online training program was designed to provide educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop their own emotional intelligence and enhance their ability to teach and support students in developing their own emotional intelligence. Participants in the program received training on a range of topics, including the importance of self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, and social skills in promoting emotional intelligence.
One of the participants, a well-known international speaker from UK, Prof. Dr. Augusta Elizabeth Koroma, shared her thoughts on the training, stating, "A very informative subject area. Great presentation and also insightful teaching." Her feedback was indicative of the high-quality training and the value it provided to participants.
Herdiana Dewi Nurfika's expertise in emotional intelligence and her passion for helping individuals achieve their full potential has made her a highly sought-after Life Coach and Emotional Intelligence Trainer. She has been featured in numerous media outlets and has conducted trainings for a diverse range of clients, including individuals, organizations, and educational institutions. She expressed her gratitude to all the participants for their active engagement and commitment to self-improvement.
