Tanktwo Releases New E-book, "Accelerating Decarbonization & Clean Energy Transition"
A new e-book discusses how to bridge the gap between theory and action in clean energy transition and accelerate decarbonization without impeding progress.
Sunnyvale, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 28 patents, releases a new e-book, "Accelerating Decarbonization & Clean Energy Transition: The Critical Role of Software-defined Batteries."
Decarbonization and clean energy transition are inevitable. But there's still a big divide between what big consulting firms project in their white papers, what executives strategize in the boardrooms, and what can be practically implemented in the field.
"Software-defined batteries can help support lower carbon generation, enable the electrification of more energy end uses, and increase operational energy efficiency — three of the six pillars identified by Deloitte as critical to supporting decarbonization," says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo.
This e-book explores how software-defined batteries bridge the gap between projection and execution by enabling every business in every industry to participate in the electrification revolution without investing heavily in custom battery solutions.
The e-book is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
