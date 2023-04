Colleen "Keke" Black’s Newly Released "Rainbow Kitty" is a Charming Story of a Little Girl with a Vivid Imagination and a Special Friendship

New York, NY, April 26, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Rainbow Kitty”: a delightful reading experience to be shared with the family. “Rainbow Kitty” is the creation of published author Colleen "Keke" Black, a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was born and raised in Texas.Black shares, “After her family moved to a new home, Sara was feeling lonely. But with the help of her imagination, Sara was able to find a friend to help her with the transition. And not just a regular friend. This friend was special. This friend was Rainbow Kitty.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen "Keke" Black’s new book pairs an encouraging message with a charming story that will resonate with many who have found solace in a special friend.Consumers can purchase “Rainbow Kitty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Rainbow Kitty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.