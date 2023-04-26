Al Myers’s Newly Released "A Christmas Tail" is a Creative Christmas Narrative That Offers Important Life Lessons
“A Christmas Tail,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Al Myers, is an engaging seasonal story that finds a group of friends helping a somewhat obstinate peer learn valuable lessons on friendship, patience, and much more.
Healdsburg, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Christmas Tail”: a charming juvenile fiction with heart. “A Christmas Tail” is the creation of published author Al Myers, a proud father of five and grandfather of ten who resides in Northern California.
Myers shares, “It’s Christmas Eve. Rawly and his friends all have something in common. They all like Christmas, and they all like candy canes! Rawly’s attitude, however, is not the best. So to the dismay of his friends and himself, Rawly spends the evening on a wild chase to try to get what he wants.
“It’s an adventure and an experience in life lessons regarding how we sometimes view what we want and how it can affect us and those around us. But as they say,
'All is well that ends well.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Myers’s new book will delight and encourage critical thinking as young readers reflect on the important lessons Rawly encounters.
Myers pairs the spirit of Christmas with thoughtful lessons for upcoming generations within the pages of his first published work.
Consumers can purchase “A Christmas Tail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Christmas Tail,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
