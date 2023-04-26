Carl Fout’s Newly Released "Captain Cornelius" is a Compelling Look Into the Life and Experiences of the Leader of the Romans During Christ’s Crucifixion
“Captain Cornelius,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Fout, is an engaging narrative that brings a key moment in Christian history to life like never before as a conflicting biblical figure is examined.
Lexington, KY, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Captain Cornelius”: a thought-provoking study of the life and times of the first Gentile to receive word of Christ. “Captain Cornelius” is the creation of published author Carl Fout, an eighty-six-year-old retiree from the United States Army and the Federal Prison Service at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Kentucky. He is recently married to Mrs. Jean Johnson of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He is the father of three children: Amy, Carl, and Jon. He was a member for forty years of the Russell Christian Church in Russell, Kentucky, where he served as an elder and adult Sunday school teacher. Presently, he is a member of the Searchers Sunday School Class and a volunteer in the Helping Thru Him program at the Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky.
Fout shares, “Cornelius was the first Gentile to receive word about Christ. But he was the leader of the Romans who crucified Jesus. Why was he chosen? How was he chosen? Who gave him the message? What was the result? How did he respond? What was God’s plan for him? What about his friend, Pontius Pilate? This book attempts to answer all these questions. It all could have happened this way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Fout’s new book will bring clarity to students of the Bible as the author carefully and concisely explores the connection between Cornelius and Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Captain Cornelius” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Captain Cornelius,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories