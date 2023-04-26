Author Dr. Ric Vandett’s New Book, "Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times," is a Profound Guide to Navigating and Persevering Through the Challenges One's Life May Present

Recent release “Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Ric Vandett, is an insightful tool for readers feeling lost and defeated by their struggles. By drawing on his professional experiences as an educator, administrator, and football coach, Dr. Vandett provides invaluable advice and wisdom to help readers overcome all that life has thrown at them.