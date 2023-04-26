Author Dr. Ric Vandett’s New Book, "Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times," is a Profound Guide to Navigating and Persevering Through the Challenges One's Life May Present
Recent release “Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Ric Vandett, is an insightful tool for readers feeling lost and defeated by their struggles. By drawing on his professional experiences as an educator, administrator, and football coach, Dr. Vandett provides invaluable advice and wisdom to help readers overcome all that life has thrown at them.
Hickory, NC, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ric Vandett, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who earned a BS in English and an MA in Public School Administration from Appalachian State University, in Boone, North Carolina, as well as a doctorate (Ed.D.) from Columbia University in New York City, has completed his new book, “Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times”: a thought-provoking series of analogies and observations made by the author throughout his career and experiences to help guide readers to navigate through some of life’s most challenging obstacles.
Author Dr. Ric Vandett Ric retired in 2009 from public education after serving three years as Superintendent of Hickory Public Schools in Hickory, NC. During a forty-three-year career in education, he taught high school English and coached football and basketball. As an administrator, he served as a middle school assistant principal, elementary school principal, Director of Instruction, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools.
Ric is also a Vietnam veteran serving with both the First Air Cavalry and the First Infantry Division in 1965 and 1966. He served as Chair of the Foothills Veterans Stand Down Committee for seven years and is on the board of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans. He is Vice-President of the Catawba County Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America and also serves on a number of boards in the area.
“‘Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ seem to be beyond the grasp of many people. While most have the goal of living a safe and secure life in which they can pursue happiness, many people find that there are obstacles or hurdles in their way,” writes Dr. Vandett. “These hurdles become barriers to the pursuit of happiness causing many to sink into the morass of helplessness, hopelessness, and depression.
“When I was a high school teacher, I found myself talking to and counseling many young people on how to face some of life’s difficulties. I often used analogies to help my students understand the points I was trying to make, and I have put some of those analogies along with my thoughts on how best to face and overcome the hurdles in the following pages.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Ric Vandett’s poignant tale shares what the author believes is a commonsense approach to facing life’s difficulties. Through sharing his thoughts and writings, Dr. Vandett hopes to encourage readers, and provide something that will help them in the pursuit of happiness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
