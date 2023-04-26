Author Pastor George F. Monts, Jr.’s New Book "Understanding God Through the Process: Trusting God’s Plan" is the Autobiographical Story About the Life of a Confused Man

Recent release “Understanding God Through the Process: Trusting God’s Plan,” from Covenant Books author Pastor George F. Monts, Jr., is about a man who had no idea why things were happening in his life; therefore, he did not understand the purpose of his life.