Author Pastor George F. Monts, Jr.’s New Book "Understanding God Through the Process: Trusting God’s Plan" is the Autobiographical Story About the Life of a Confused Man
Recent release “Understanding God Through the Process: Trusting God’s Plan,” from Covenant Books author Pastor George F. Monts, Jr., is about a man who had no idea why things were happening in his life; therefore, he did not understand the purpose of his life.
Americus, GA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pastor George F. Monts, Jr., the founder and senior pastor of Whole Truth International Ministries, Inc., has completed his new book, “Understanding God Through the Process: Trusting God’s Plan”: an autobiographical work about the author’s life experiences and how he had victory over trouble.
Pastor George F. Monts, Jr., writes, “WHAT IS LIFE without God? One writer in the Bible writes it is vanity (empty), ‘Vanity of vanities said the preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity’ (Ecclesiastes 1:2). I can personally be a witness to the preacher, Life without God is empty. The writer of Ecclesiastes had tried it all, as well as had it all. However, as he grew older and his body was becoming frail, he began to realize that his great success and many accomplishments, not to mention his considerable wisdom, did not give him true joy and peace. 'Whom having not seen, ye love. In him, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of his glory' (1 Peter 1:8). The writer of Ecclesiastes understood that only the God whom he had not seen in a physical manner, believes he alone gives true joy. In the same way, I understand (How the writer feels). In the first place, God never intended for man to try to live a life apart from him. Regardless of how good our life may be, we are living on shaky ground without God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor George F. Monts, Jr.’s new book shares the author’s journey in faith.
Readers can purchase “Understanding God Through the Process: Trusting God’s Plan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
