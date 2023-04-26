Author Preston Alfonso Scott, Sr.’s New Book, "All Cracked Up," Tells a True Story of How, Through Prayer, God Can Bring Anyone Back from the Depths of Drug Addiction
Recent release “All Cracked Up,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Preston Alfonso Scott, Sr., is the heartfelt and deeply personal true story of how the author, after failing to find success with twenty different drug rehabilitation programs, overcame his powerful addiction by turning to the only thing in the universe more powerful than anything on Earth: The Lord.
Los Angeles, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Preston Alfonso Scott, Sr., a self-proclaimed small-time country boy from Muskogee, Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “All Cracked Up”: a profound and moving account of how the author overcame a terrible life-destroying addiction through the incredible uplifting power of prayer and his Heavenly Father.
Scott, Sr. writes, “I’m in hopes that my book will open up the eye of the public in the world around us, about the addiction to crack cocaine and other drug that used, and that human beings especially addicted to drugs are not bad people but only make bad choices while under their addiction to whatever their drug of choice is. Understand in life that we all shall experience some trauma or turmoil in our lives. But no man nor woman in God’s great earth has the power to judge and condemn than our great holy God! He is just and merciful all the way to the end of our lives!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Preston Alfonso Scott, Sr.’s enlightening tale reveals the immeasurable healing power one can discover when they hand their lives and faith over to the Lord. Through his writings, Preston aims to encourage readers to open their hearts and minds up to Christ’s incredible messages, and to allow themselves to look towards God to carry them through life’s darkest and most challenging moments, trusting he will deliver them to the light on the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “All Cracked Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
