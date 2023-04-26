Author Preston Alfonso Scott, Sr.’s New Book, "All Cracked Up," Tells a True Story of How, Through Prayer, God Can Bring Anyone Back from the Depths of Drug Addiction

Recent release “All Cracked Up,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Preston Alfonso Scott, Sr., is the heartfelt and deeply personal true story of how the author, after failing to find success with twenty different drug rehabilitation programs, overcame his powerful addiction by turning to the only thing in the universe more powerful than anything on Earth: The Lord.