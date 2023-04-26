Maureen Whitaker’s New Book, "Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective," Explores a Group of Friends Who Follow Their Own Paths Toward Inner Peace and Healing
New York, NY, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maureen Whitaker has completed her most recent book, “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective”: a fascinating tale that follows a small group of friends who embark on a journey to fight for one another and live their lives in accordance with what they believe is right for them, regardless of how others believe.
Born in 1947 in the city of Tucson in Pima County, Arizona, author Maureen Whitaker, has been intuitive as far back as she can remember, to two years old. Her intuitive abilities have been fine-tuned through awareness of and interpretation of symbols, icons and colorful images provided in dreams and vision with insights and information. She has won numerous awards in authorship for nonfictional works in the arts and sciences of modern medieval times. During her life, she has traveled a great deal to a myriad of places and loves to travel and visit friends, family and chosen family.
“Anna has a dream which they hope is not a prophecy,” writes Whitaker. “It is Walk on the Wild Side. It reveals something to them and they meet with their doctor friends. They begin seminars through organizations. One event has an incident which lands Liam, Anna, Mike and Dave in an extreme Life Challenge. They use The Seal's for Healing and Protection. They hold their moral and social Code of Honor in the highest esteem. They faced double-edged situations and proceed to Choose Wisely in Speaking their Truths. They live life how they believe and Walk Their Talk.
“‘One of the Single Most Important and vital aspects of the human condition living on this Earth is our Ability to Effectively Communicate with all other human beings without prejudice and with tolerance to foster a rapport with others and share knowledge, history, information and truths,’ Liam said emphatically. ‘If ever I felt there were others who I likened to The Four Musketeers, “One for All and All for One,” it is the four of us. We each battle for each other to the benefit of the whole. Not many friends can do this as well as we four. It is totally awesome.’
“Mike retires from the military and it is quite an event with a formal dinner and a dance. A Code of Honor is provided. The idea of listening to one's Inner Whisperings is discussed. In a wooded forest, something is found and this is quite an important event. The four plan and set dates to go on a road trip in our lovely motorcoach a week after school began.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maureen Whitaker’s book is an enlightening and empowering tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound and challenges them to open their hearts and minds to the ideas found within. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven novel will take readers on an unforgettable ride and will certainly remain with them long after its profound conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
