Barris K. Tanner’s New Book, "The Thorns of Caitlyn Rose," is a Moving Tale of One Woman's Journey Through Life, from Trying Childhood Circumstances to a Hurtful Betrayal
New York, NY, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barris K. Tanner has completed his most recent book, “The Thorns of Caitlyn Rose”: a compelling and poignant story of one woman’s experiences and struggles through life to find success and happiness, all while battling with a depression that developed from her difficult childhood.
Tanner shares, “Raised by an indifferent foster mother and a callous foster father, an orphan girl named Caitlyn Rose survives uncustomary experiences. This creates a depression she will battle for a lifetime.
“Despite this battle, she discovers strong bonds of friendships and keeps an authentic heart to become a successful businesswoman. When she’s on top of the world, she discovers the joy of a love only for it to end in a betrayal. This betrayal drives her depression to its peak. In spite of that, Caitlyn employs her childhood skills of survival to battle those who would try to kill her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Barris K. Tanner’s book is a captivating and deeply heartfelt tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, following Caitlyn as she endures life’s most difficult challenges. Expertly paced and character-driven, this page turner is sure to evoke stirring emotions and remain with readers long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Thorns of Caitlyn Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
