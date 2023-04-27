Gloria Lovelady’s Newly Released "The Upshot of Sunshine and Rain" is an Engaging Collection of Inspirationally Driven Poems
“The Upshot of Sunshine and Rain,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Lovelady, is thoughtful reflection on balance and faith explored through a selection of impassioned verse.
Sacramento, CA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Upshot of Sunshine and Rain”: a delightful reading experience that is certain to entertain and provoke reflection. “The Upshot of Sunshine and Rain” is the creation of published author Gloria Lovelady.
Lovelady shares, “The poems in this book were written to encourage, comfort, and inspire. Just as a flower needs both sunshine and rain to flourish, so it is with mankind. Sometimes we welcome sunshine and shun the rain, but both are needed in order to flourish. Too much of one and not enough of the other can be detrimental. It even takes a ray of sunshine after the rain to create a rainbow. This book consists of a group of poems that reflect on the upshot/results of both sunshine and rain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Lovelady’s new book will captivate as readers immerse themselves within each unique message.
Consumers can purchase “The Upshot of Sunshine and Rain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Upshot of Sunshine and Rain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
