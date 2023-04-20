Marlene Lennox’s Newly Released "Anchored in Love" is an Enjoyable Collection of Heartfelt Poetry Inspired by Life, Love, and Faith
“Anchored In Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marlene Lennox, is a touching celebration of life and love as the author explores a variety of perspectives in sharing love from the blush of young love to the fulfilling expression of a mother’s love.
Frostburg, MD, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Anchored In Love”: a warmhearted anthology brimming with emotion and thankfulness. “Anchored In Love” is the creation of published author Marlene Lennox.
Lennox shares, “These poems have carried me thru a lifetime of love and memories. These poems reflect my childhood, young love, motherhood, and great, great loss. We should all remember sometimes ordinary uneventful days turn into extraordinary memories, in time. Memories are God’s gift for the soul. Everyone has a story in every heart. I pray one or some of my poems find a place in your heart. Every heart is a place for love and happiness and is given from the giver of life to all of us. As I face my eighty-five years, I face the known and the unknown, I will face it all with love. Love is the answer, and love never fails. Praise God for his purpose, praise God for his plan, and praise God for his gift of everlasting love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlene Lennox’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect and consider the potent messages within.
Consumers can purchase “Anchored In Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Anchored In Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories