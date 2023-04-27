Richard Walsh Earp’s Newly Released "Billy" is an Engaging Story of a Man’s Journey Through Questioning Religion to Fully Embracing God
“Billy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Walsh Earp, is a unique story of personal and spiritual healing and growth that will challenge and encourage as readers immerse themselves within an eloquently crafted novel.
Trophy Club, TX, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Billy”: an absorbing and spiritually charged contemporary fiction. “Billy” is the creation of published author Richard Walsh Earp, a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of West Florida (UWF). He and Sikha S. Bagui have coauthored more than five books on database design and use, with some in their 3rd edition. They have written books on Advanced SQL and multi-user problems and solutions as well. Dr. Earp received his PhD from the University of Alabama in 1966 in the field of analytical chemistry. He worked for Geigy Chemical Corp. for three years. He received an MA from the University of West Florida in 1974 in mathematics and statistics. He taught software engineering, programming, and database at UWF for thirty years. During his tenure at UWF, he was named Chairman of the Department of Computer Science and then became Dean of the College of Science and Technology in 1992. He retired from active teaching in 2002 to focus on writing and consulting. After his retirement, he worked for the US Navy at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a database consultant. He retired from consulting in 2005 to focus on writing, which he continues to enjoy.
Earp shares, “Billy is a homeless man living under an interstate overpass. He befriends two other men while dealing with the everyday trials of those living rough. The friends find their way to the All-Faith Christian Mission for a lunch. Why does the minister who runs All-Faith read the Bible to the men? What is the message he should get from a Bible reading? Why should he believe in a God? There seems to be a variety of churches calling themselves Christians. Why? If he’s given a chance to get off the street, should he take it or revert to his homeless and free-living lifestyle? This story is a journey with Billy learning and questioning, all the while wondering what he should do next. Questions, questions…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Walsh Earp’s new book will draw readers in from the start as they get to know an earnest and affable protagonist on a path of unexpected enlightenment.
Consumers can purchase “Billy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Billy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Earp shares, “Billy is a homeless man living under an interstate overpass. He befriends two other men while dealing with the everyday trials of those living rough. The friends find their way to the All-Faith Christian Mission for a lunch. Why does the minister who runs All-Faith read the Bible to the men? What is the message he should get from a Bible reading? Why should he believe in a God? There seems to be a variety of churches calling themselves Christians. Why? If he’s given a chance to get off the street, should he take it or revert to his homeless and free-living lifestyle? This story is a journey with Billy learning and questioning, all the while wondering what he should do next. Questions, questions…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Walsh Earp’s new book will draw readers in from the start as they get to know an earnest and affable protagonist on a path of unexpected enlightenment.
Consumers can purchase “Billy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Billy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories